Mardaani 2 wrap up: Spot Rani Mukerji if you can in this groufie!

Nikita Thakkar May 29 2019, 1.52 pm May 29 2019, 1.52 pm

Rani Mukerji is taking it slow, one film at a time. She last appeared in Hitchki that released in 2018 and then moved on to shoot for next film Mardaani 2. Sequel to her hit film, Mardaani, this film sees her as a badass cop Shivani Shivaji Roy who fights social evil. The shooting of the same was being canned in Rajasthan and a recent update states that Rani has wrapped this schedule. What's more interesting is that she celebrated it with the entire team of Mardaani 2 who worked really hard in the scorching heat to shoot the film.

A source from production team states, "It was a severely intense shoot schedule because of the summer heat in Rajasthan. The entire team has worked relentlessly to finish the shooting schedule as per plan and it was because of them that the shoot went off so smoothly. Rani recognised that and took some time to bond with the entire crew post the wrap."

The source further revealed that the final shoot of Mardaani 2 will take place in Mumbai. "Rani is a livewire on set and she usually brings the house down with her sense of humour. The crew was touched with her warmth as she interacted and bonded with everyone one on one. Rani values her crew like it’s her family and it showed all through the schedule. Rani and the crew have wrapped a very challenging second schedule of the film. Now, the final schedule will be shot in Mumbai."

Apart from this, reports also have it that Rani may team up with Abhishek Bachchan again for the sequel of their hit film Bunty Aur Bubli. Ache Din ahead for Rani Mukerji.