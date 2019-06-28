In Marjaavaan, Ek Villain actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh unite once more. Sidharth, in the film, romances Student Of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, it is touted to be a violent love story, set in Mumbai. The film rolled in December last year. A couple of days ago, Sid shot for a track and also shared pictures on Instagram. We have now learned that Nushrat Bharucha has come on board for a special track.
“The film entered my orbit several times. I’d constantly hear about Marjaavaan at events and parties. At one such gathering, I was randomly told about this song they were doing and told that they were scouting around for a girl. Sid suggested that I do it and everyone was surprised when I agreed instantly. I guess I was destined to be a part of the film," the Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actor told Mirror. The track has been shot already. On her Instagram, she also shared a couple of pictures.
🤘 #Repost @emmayentertainment ・・・ It was great fun shooting with @nushratbharucha & @sidmalhotra, for a @yyhsofficial song in our upcoming film #Marjaavaan! Watch this space for more. . @milapzaveri @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @beingmudassarkhan
The track, titled Peeyu Datke, is crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh. It has been choreographed by Mudassar and has been inspired by a Rajasthani folk song.
Prior to its announcement, the film was in discussion for a long time. “My company Emmay Entertainment has been developing this film with Milap for two years and we hope to exceed expectations with Marjaavaan. Be prepared for action, dialogue-baazi Milap style, with a moving tale of love and longing," producer Nikhil Advani said in a statement.
Sidharth, right now, is also working on Jabariya Jodi, alongside Parineeti Chopra. Tara, on the other hand, has reportedly bagged a film opposite debut film, Ahan Shetty.