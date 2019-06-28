Ranjini Maitra June 28 2019, 6.45 pm June 28 2019, 6.45 pm

In Marjaavaan, Ek Villain actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh unite once more. Sidharth, in the film, romances Student Of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, it is touted to be a violent love story, set in Mumbai. The film rolled in December last year. A couple of days ago, Sid shot for a track and also shared pictures on Instagram. We have now learned that Nushrat Bharucha has come on board for a special track.

“The film entered my orbit several times. I’d constantly hear about Marjaavaan at events and parties. At one such gathering, I was randomly told about this song they were doing and told that they were scouting around for a girl. Sid suggested that I do it and everyone was surprised when I agreed instantly. I guess I was destined to be a part of the film," the Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actor told Mirror. The track has been shot already. On her Instagram, she also shared a couple of pictures.

The track, titled Peeyu Datke, is crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh. It has been choreographed by Mudassar and has been inspired by a Rajasthani folk song.

Prior to its announcement, the film was in discussion for a long time. “My company Emmay Entertainment has been developing this film with Milap for two years and we hope to exceed expectations with Marjaavaan. Be prepared for action, dialogue-baazi Milap style, with a moving tale of love and longing," producer Nikhil Advani said in a statement.