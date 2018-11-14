Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra finds his leading lady in Rakul Preet Singh

Milap Zaveri had recently announced his upcoming directorial titled Marjaavaan with an ensemble cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. However, the latest addition to the casting is that of Rakul Preet Singh wherein she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Well, this will be their second collaboration together post Aiyaary. Rakul Preet Singh sounds quite excited about this project as she said, “Sid is a friend and I know he has been wanting to do something different, commercial and massy for a while. This is that film! I have already told him I liked both the script and his look pictures.”

The director of the film, Milap Zaveri was quoted as saying, “Rakul is one of the most talented actresses of her generation. No wonder she is the reigning queen in South! I needed someone beautiful and powerful for the role in ‘Marjaavaan’ and she was the perfect choice. So excited to have her on board!” Seen as a strong headed girl, Rakul will play a character with extreme dialoguebaazi as seen in Milap’s films and yet will also be the one who wears her heart-on-her-sleeves.” Well, this sounds quite exciting!

Marjaavaan also reunites Sidharth Malhotra and Ritiesh Deshmukh who were last seen in Ek Villian, now that’s quite a reunion for Sid!