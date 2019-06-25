Darshana Devi June 25 2019, 11.08 pm June 25 2019, 11.08 pm

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are the latest B-Town newbies on the block. The two debuted with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, and now, it’s raining good offers for the two. Tara’s next is Marjaavaan, a Milap Zaveri directorial that pairs her, for the first time, with Sidharth Malhotra. The makers have successfully kept the details of the film under wraps but Sidharth treated us with a few BTS sneak-peeks from the film on Tuesday.

The pictures that the actor put up as part of his Instagram stories are some stills from an upcoming song of the film. In one of the pictures, Sidharth is seen standing on top of a car and imitating one of Michael Jackson’s signature moves. He also tagged Mudassar Khan in it, which means that the latter had choreographed the Hasee Toh Phasee actor in the song. In the next set of pictures, we see a couple of background dancers getting ready for their shot with the surrounding decorated with some huge glass bottles and green lights. In another picture, we see a still from the song which Sidharth captioned as ‘Dance’.

BTS pic of Marjaavaan

Sidharth Malhotra and team shoot for a song for their film Marjaavaan

A glimpse of an upcoming song from Marjaavaan

Spilling the beans on the film, Milap earlier told an entertainment portal, “Marjaavaan is a very powerful film. There’s a beautiful love story. It’s an angry love and not a popcorn love. I think people loved the tagline, Ishq Mein Marenge Bhi, Maarenge Bhi.”