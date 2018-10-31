Marjaavaan: Will Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh recreate Ek Villain magic?

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh came together in 2014 for Ek Villain. A sleeper hit, Villain did great business at the box office collecting more than 100 crore worldwide. Riteish, who played a negative character for the first time, was appreciated for his performance. Now after four years, Sidharth and Riteish are all set to team up once again. The two actors will be sharing screen space in Milap Zaveri’s next directorial titled Marjaavaan.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to inform his fans about his new movie. Sidharth and Riteish will be joined by Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. The first look poster of the movie is quite interesting as it has broken pieces of Raavan’s effigy. Even the tagline of the movie has grabbed our attention, “Ishq mein marenge bhi, maarange bhi.”

The movie is slated to release on October 2, 2019 which marks Gandhi Jayanti. Marjaavaan will be clashing with YRF’s untitled flick which stars HRithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. It will surely be an interesting clash.