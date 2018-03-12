Masaba gives father Viv Richards a surprise family reunion

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently took a break from work and proved to the world that for her, family come first important. Masaba accompanied her mother actress Neena Gupta to Dubai in a bid to surprise her father, the legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards on his 66th birthday. Masaba shared a touching picture on social media in which both her parents are seen in a single frame after a long time.

Masaba captioned it saying that she dropped every single ‘important’ thing just to surprise her dad and have an impromptu family reunion. Masaba did not have her husband, co-owner of Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena with her. She also went on the add that the great Viv Richards, who is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time can’t send WhatsApp messages and believes that smartphones are the devil’s incarnations.

In an insta story, Masaba showed Sir Viv cutting into a fruitcake to celebrate his birthday as guests cheered him on.

Masaba was born out of wedlock to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, a former West Indies cricketer when they were in a relationship during the eighties. Neena is currently married to a chartered accountant, Vivek Mehra and Richards is married to Miriam.Masaba runs a successful fashion label, House of Masaba which is quite popular among Bollywood celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput among others.