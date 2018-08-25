Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena announce ‘trial separation’ of their marriage

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, the daughter of West Indies legend Viv Richards and Neena Gupta announced on August 25, that she and her husband Madhu Mantena have ‘decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage.’ Masaba posted a joint statement about the development on her social media accounts.

Masaba explained that what the couple want out of their lives is “putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage.’ She also added that the couple wish to take time off each other and their marriage to figure out what they want as individuals, adding that they hope to ‘find reconciliation.’

"We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us.... All we can say to them is to give us time and to give us love when we reach out to you," read their statement.

Masaba is a popular figure in the fashion industry and is the owner of House of Masaba. Her husband Madhu Mantena is one of the owners of Phantom Films, which is also owned by Anurag basu, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. He was also the producer of Ghajini and Rakta Charitra. Masaba and Madhu got married in 2015.