Masaba Gupta is savouring some droolworthy me time in Bali

Since the time she went into a trial separation in her marriage with Madhu Mantena, life has been quite stressful for Masaba Gupta, and quite understandably so. Looks like she really needed a break from the hurly-burly, confusion and media glare. Hence, the fashion designer flew to Bali and is having a rejuvenating time right now.

Masaba is definitely soaking in the serenity and lush greenery, far away from the concrete jungle. Her Instagram post also tells us she had a refreshing session of yoga, just near the sea.

There was no better way to leave all the ongoing stress behind, honestly.

Masaba married Madhu, one of the founders of Phantom Films, in 2015. This year in August, they decided to opt for a trial separation. "The only thing we are ready to say for now is that what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and love that we share. Hence, we would like to take some time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life," their statement read. They also said that the decision was taken after consulting 'professionals' and their parents.