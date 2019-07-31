Soheib Ahsan July 31 2019, 7.53 pm July 31 2019, 7.53 pm

Shirley Setia might not be very well known in the acting world but she is making her start and it seems that she isn't short on work. The young New Zealand singer announced her upcoming film Maska on twitter. She will be appearing in the film alongside Manisha Koirala and Nikita Dutta, and Prit Kamani. The film will be Neeraj Udhwani's directorial debut. It will be produced by Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran. The film is only revealed to be coming soon to Netflix.

Check out Shirley Setia's tweet below:

Talking about working on the film Manisha said, "I am so happy to be working with a wonderful cast and a wonderful story. I can't wait to share with you. " Nikita Dutta joined in stating that she was excited to be working with all of her co-stars and couldn't wait to share with the audiences what they have brought together in Maska. Addressing the film Prit stated it is a wonderful film about big dreams and difficult choices. The official synopsis of the film says the story is about, " A confused, young millennial believing in the adage ‘success comes to those who dare to dream' — sets out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions." Excluding Manisha Koirala, the remaining cast includes fresh faces to the acting industry.