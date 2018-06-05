Massive hysteria! An IT firm declares holiday just to watch Rajinikanth’s Kaala

It’s not for nothing that we call Rajinikanth, the God of Indian cinema. He proves the title right every single time as his movie nears its release. Now, he is in the news for his upcoming Tamil flick Kaala which also stars Marathi actor Nana Patekar.

Well, such is the superstardom of the humble actor that an IT firm in Kerala named Telious Technologies Pvt Ltd has declared a holiday on the day of its release, which is on June 7. Shocked? So were we when we discovered about it and couldn’t believe it until we saw this circular shared by the company on social media. It clearly states, “Dear Team Members, We are happy to announce a glad news to all of you. As a token of great honor to superstar Rajinikanth and as per everyone’s request, our company is granting a holiday on June 7th. This is for your convenience to watch Kaala on the release date itself.”

Companies grant holiday on Thursday, June 7th to facilitate their employees to watch #Kaala FDFS..@GKMediaUSA Release in #USA pic.twitter.com/KI7Fq5Faib — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2018

If this isn’t madness, we wonder what is! Imagine that a Kerala firm has taken this decision, and theirs isn’t the only firm to declare a holiday as many other organizations too have called for an off on the release date. Are you planning to shift gears to IT now?