Meet Alia Bhatt's cool grandparents who are now holidaying in Mussoorie!

If you found Alia Bhatt to be a super cool, stylish and travel-freak kid, it probably is in her clan. And we are talking about her maternal connection here. Alia, her elder sister Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan make for the best girls' gang and are often spending time together. While her father Mahesh Bhatt's family carries a legacy of films (especially his father Nanabhai Bhatt, a popular director and producer of his times), we have heard and seen little about Alia's maternal grandfather and grandmother. Let us tell you that they are as cool as Alia. These two are in fact holidaying in Mussoorie right now!

Soni Razdan was born in the UK, to her German mother Gertrude Hoelzer and Kashmiri Pandit father Narendra Nath Razdan. All of she, her sister Tina and brother Karan are carrying the diverse genes wonderfully! Soni shared a few pictures of the stunning view that her parents are presently enjoying. They are residing in Mussoorie's historic Manor House, constructed in the Colonial Era.

Gorgeous, isn't it? Here are a few more pictures of the place.

Although we don't read much about them, Alia shares an absolutely affectionate bond with her grandparents. She once recalled how, on her 15th birthday, they surprised her by playing the mouth organ. At 88, her grandmother is as beautiful as ever.

Now you know, it’s all about the genes…