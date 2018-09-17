Meet Arjun Rampal’s new lady love, Gabriella Demetriades!

Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia shocked one and all when the two, in an official statement on 28th May 2018, ended their 20 year-long marriage. While the exact reason for the separation is still unknown, it is said to be a mutual decision.

However, within few months, the dashing lad Arjun was clicked with his so-called girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. Let us dig in detail and know who Gabriella really is:

Arjun Rampal’s love interest, Gabriella Demetriades, dabbles in fashion designing and is a South African model by profession.

Before falling in love with Arjun, she used to date Shiv Burman, where one of the comment on his picture confirms that the two were in a relationship.

In 2009, Gabriella had also represented IPL team Deccan Chargers.

Gabriella was chosen as FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women In the World and also debuted in Bollywood with Sonali Cable in 2014.

Recently the loved-up couple were spotted in Europe and by the picture it, looks like a romantic gateway of sorts.

Well, all we can wish is a long lasting relationship for the two. Love is in the air!