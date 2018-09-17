Meet Arjun Rampal’s new lady love, Gabriella Demetriades!

Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia shocked one and all when the two, in an official statement on 28th May 2018, ended their 20 year-long marriage. While the exact reason for the separation is still unknown, it is said to be a mutual decision.
However, within few months, the dashing lad Arjun was clicked with his so-called girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. Let us dig in detail and know who Gabriella really is:
Arjun Rampal’s love interest, Gabriella Demetriades, dabbles in fashion designing and is a South African model by profession.
Saturday lazing 💚
Before falling in love with Arjun, she used to date Shiv Burman, where one of the comment on his picture confirms that the two were in a relationship.
2 weeks of monkeying around! 🐒🐒
In 2009, Gabriella had also represented IPL team Deccan Chargers.
🖤
Gabriella was chosen as FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women In the World and also debuted in Bollywood with Sonali Cable in 2014.
Recently the loved-up couple were spotted in Europe and by the picture it, looks like a romantic gateway of sorts.
Crashing the city #cousin
Well, all we can wish is a long lasting relationship for the two. Love is in the air!