image
Monday, September 17th 2018
English
Meet Arjun Rampal’s new lady love, Gabriella Demetriades!

Bollywood

Meet Arjun Rampal’s new lady love, Gabriella Demetriades!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 17 2018, 6.52 pm
back
Arjun RampalBoillywoodcoupleEntertainmentGabriella DemetriadeslovemodelShiv Burman
nextRishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla reunite to tickle our funny bones!
ALSO READ

Age is just a number! Celebs who found soul-mates defying the age gap

Paltan screening: Sonakshi Sinha and Shraddha Kapoor turn up with families to hail their brothers

Is JP Dutta still upset with Abhishek Bachchan for not joining his Paltan?