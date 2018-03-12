Meet Diana Chopra, Priyanka’s puppy who has 57,000 Instagram followers

Priyanka Chopra, who recently featured on the covers of two Harper’s Bazaar, is all set to win our hearts once again. The actress has been grabbing all the eyeballs with her appearance in the cover of Elle India’s March issue. Courtesy? Her adorable pet Diana who is giving the actress some tough competition to be the centre of attraction. PeeCee’s little dog, Diana who makes her magazine cover debut posing with her ‘mumma dearest’.

No guesses on who the real star is for our big #March issue. Our digital cover puts the spotlight on @priyankachopra and Diana Chopra, photographed in #NewYorkCity by the iconic Mark Seliger. pic.twitter.com/lPD6tpPk09 — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) February 28, 2018

Diana Chopra is already an internet sensation with almost 57K followers and she lives a life which is beyond our dream. She’s Priyanka’s darling and the actress loves her from her heart. Though many celebs in the industry have their own pets, none have displayed their obsession as much as Priyanka.

My forever valentine💋 #MyMommy❤ @priyankachopra A post shared by Diana Chopra (@diariesofdiana) on Feb 14, 2018 at 6:23am PST

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Bollywood in Prakash Jha’s 2016 film Jai Gangaajal. Recently Priyanka revealed in an interview about the kind of men that she finds attractive. She said,” I like to be given attention, not like creeper-worthy attention, that would freak me out. But I like to be pursued and wooed. And if he’s not cerebral, if he’s not smart and cannot engage me, then it cannot happen. That’s the biggest, most important thing for me. I’m very mushy, I love romance,' revealed the Quantico starlet.

She is currently shooting for the third season of Quantico which airs from April 28. The actress will also be seen in Jim Parson and Claire Danes’ A Kid Like Jake and with Rebel Wilson in Isn’t It Romantic?