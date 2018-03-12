Meet Jane Walker: Johnnie Walker Scotch launches female logo to blend with women

In an attempt to draw more women to the brand, a female version of Johnnie Walker's iconic logo is being rolled out. The movie is being seen as a broader push toward gender equality. A limited US edition of the world’s best-selling scotch whiskey will have a striding woman on its label and carry the name, Jane Walker.

The Jane Walker was launched as a part of the brand’s “Keep Walking America” campaign. Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker was quoted by Time saying, “Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women. It’s a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand.”

“We really see Jane as the first female iteration of our striding-man icon. We like to think of our striding man and our striding woman as really walking together going forward,” she said.

It’s not only Diageo Plc, the brand’s London-based owner, who suddenly wants to support feminism. KFC, the fried-chicken chain, roped in country singer Reba McEntire in January to appear as Colonel Sanders in its marketing campaign.

According to a report by The Guardian, the move comes as the UK trade associations representing the beer industry draw up a code of conduct to eliminate sexism in their sector, including offensive imagery on pump clips and labels.

Diageo was quoted in that report saying, “As a brand that has stood for progress for nearly 200 years, Johnnie Walker is proud to take this next step forward by introducing Jane Walker as another symbol of the brand’s commitment to progress.”