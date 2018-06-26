Meet the real faces behind the most perfect and gorgeous celebrity photos

A picture speaks a thousand words and who doesn’t want to look the best in a photograph? Our celebs are under constant pressure to look their best in every picture that they shoot for. And who makes their jobs easier? The photographers. Well yes, our celebrities share an inexplicable bond with their lensmen who play a key role in turning around the simplest of picture into something more meaningful.

If you thought being a celeb photographer is plain easy, let us tell you that they spend endless nights in giving their magical touch to a photograph. So, let’s take a moment and look at some of the best photographers who’ve been instrumental in giving us mind-blowing pictures of our favourite actors.

Dabboo Ratnani

Dabboo Ratnani is one of the biggest photographers in India and his annual calendars shake up a storm in filmdom. Not just a photographer, the man has also been on the judging panel of various shows like India’s Next Top Model. He is an undisputed favourite of many stars who only want their pictures to be clicked by the man.

Atul Kasbekar

Next up on our list is the man behind Kingfisher Calendar photoshoots, Atul Kasbekar. He has contributed immensely as a photographer and has captured B-town biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone through his camera. He has also produced some Bollywood movies.

Vikram Bawa

Gaining popularity at a very young age, Vikram Bawa was the first photographer in India to promote 3D photography. Having worked for plenty of popular magazines like Verve, Femila and Elle, Vikram has clicked biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar through his lens.

Avinash Gowariker

Avinash Gowariker dropped out of his first year of college to choose photography as a career and with good guidance from Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, he established himself as a celebrity photographer.

Rohan Shrestha

Touted to be one of the most talented photographers, Rohan has celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur rooting for him over others. He has even worked with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and so on and his pictures have made it to the cover page of various magazines too.

R Burman

Kicking off his journey with Vogue India, he has photographed celebs like Alia Bhatt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Lisa Haydon. Apart from that, he has worked with big brands like GQ, Grazia, WestSide and Maybelline.

Tarun Khiwal

He is one of the top ten fashion photographers right now and has several fashion awards to his credit. His client list consists of celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor.