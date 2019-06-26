Antara Kashyap June 26 2019, 8.11 pm June 26 2019, 8.11 pm

This year has been an eventful one for Bollywood. We saw Gully Boy, the story about a boy from Dharavi who chases his dream to be an artist. We had Ek Kadki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, that brought a queer love story to the mainstream. 2019 was also the year of debuts, from Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Abhimanyu Dassani to Ankita Lokhande, Pranutan, and Zaheer Iqbal, we saw newcomers rocking the film industry. Now the second half of 2019 is geared up to see many more debutants who will gamble their luck in B-Town. Read on to find out who are these new stars we need to watch out for!

Meezaan Jaaferi

The son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal, releasing on July 6, 2019. The Ranveer Singh look-alike is getting all the love for his intense acting, dancing skills, and good looks. We are hoping that he has inherited his father's funny bone, as Jaaved Jaaferi is one of the country's favourite entertainers. Malaal's trailer has also received a lot of praise by people for its gripping storyline. The film has a lot of entertaining songs as well. Let's see how Meezaan acts on the public's expectations.

Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal is Meezaan's lady-love in Malaal. The bright-eyed actor is the daughter of actor Baba Segal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. She portrays Aastha, a North Indian girl living in a Mumbai chawl. Her subtle acting and good looks have already proved that she is promising. She has also worked as an assistant on the sets of Bajirao Mastaani and Mary Kom. Both Sharmin and Meezaan make Malaal a highly anticipated movie.

Karan Deol

Sunny Deol's son is set to make his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, a contemporary love story directed by his father. The film has been mostly shot in Manali and Mumbai. The release date of the film has been pushed back to September 20, 2019, because of Sunny Deol's political commitments as a Gurdaspur MP.

Sahher Bammba

Sahher Bammba is Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' leading lady opposite Karan Deol. The actress is the winner of Times Fresh Face award in 2016. Sahher is also a trained dancer. She promises to bring a lot of talent to the industry. Her good looks and bright smile are icing on the cake.

Isabelle Kaif

Star Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle is all set to enter into Bollywood with Time to Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. This upcoming dance film is directed by Stanley D'Costa. Time to Dance will feature Sooraj Pancholi as a street dancer and Isabelle Kaif as a ballroom Latin dancer. The film will release on November 29, 2019.

Alaia F

One of the most anticipated debutants of the year is Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewaala. She will debut as Saif Ali Khan's daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film is about the story of a 40-year-old man who lives his life irresponsibly until he finds out he has a teenage daughter. This father-daughter story starring tabu will release on November 29, 2019.

Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi

The grandson of the legendary late actor Amrish Puri will make his debut with Paagal, a film produced by Pen Studios and Amrish Puri films. Shivaleeka Oberoi has previously worked as an Assistant Director in Houseful 3 and Kick. The romantic comedy is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

Ahan Shetty

The son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty is currently shooting for his debut film with Tara Sutaria. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is the official Hindi remake of the Telegu film RX 100.

