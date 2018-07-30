Meghan Markle seems to be brushing off some of her baby obsession on gal pal Priyanka Chopra

The news of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement came as a sweet surprise to many. Fans can’t contain their excitement and are now desperately waiting to see them married. And looks like Priyanka’s now royal friend Meghan Markle too is looking forward to get her friend getting hitched. That’s not all. The Duchess of Sussex even hopes that Priyanka and Nick make babies soon.

A source has quoted to HollywoodLife, “Meghan hopes they (PeeCee and Nick) make amazing, gorgeous, talented babies together one day soon.” Looks like Meghan is brushing off some of her baby obsession on our desi girl. Time and again Meghan has expressed her desire to start a family with Harry and have kids soon. So much that people even started speculating about her pregnancy because she has spoken about it so much.

Meanwhile the Duchess is desiring to be Priyanka’s bridesmaid when the diva walks the aisle.

“Meghan can’t wait to get an invite to their wedding and hopes to be a bridesmaid too! Meghan is not surprised at all that Nick and Priyanka are getting married quickly. She thinks Priyanka is an amazing woman and Nick would be smart to lock her down. Meghan is a fan of Nick’s music too and thinks they are hot together and will be even better as a married couple,” the source added.

A recent report also stated that Priyanka and Nick had secretly met the royal couple at their residence.

All of this is just adding on to our anticipation for Nick and Priyanka’s wedding and we simply can’t wait to see beautiful pictures!