Priyanka Kaul June 08 2019, 12.05 am June 08 2019, 12.05 am

It was a wrap for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Chhapaak on June 4 starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. The movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and has already garnered critical appreciation as it looks promising since its poster came out with Deepika's prosthetic look.

Playing the role named Malti, both the survivor Laxmi and director Meghna have praised Deepika for patience. The director said, "Deepika having an uncanny resemblance to Laxmi is the wizardry of the prosthetics expert, Clover Wootton, who is working with us on the film. We had been doing trials for the look since October and we went on floors in March, so had several rounds in between that. Deepika as Malti goes through stages in the film.”

She further added, “We had to research and meet Laxmi's plastic surgeon. Clover tried to understand the process of how the skin behaves when burnt or when it is healing. A lot of research went behind it," Meghna revealed and added, "Deepika has been fabulous and patient. She completely submitted herself to us. Even with the prosthetics on, Clover used to pull her nose, she's been completely patient. On any given day, it takes almost two and a half to three hours to get into the look before shooting. It involved long hours for her and the team."

The director also spoke about the psychological impacts of playing such roles. She said, "It is not just about long hours. There is also a psychological impact of it (the look) because when you open your eyes, you see a different person in the mirror. The psychological impact, I am sure Deepika carried with herself every day when she was on sets. But Deepika is such a real trouper, she has done it with such grace that fingers crossed, we hope it is all worth it when the audience watch it."

The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.