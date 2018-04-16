Meghna Gulzar on Alia Bhatt: The characters may be hard-hitting, but she has a certain softness

Alia Bhatt has been in the film industry for about six years now and she has worked on films such as Highway, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi. At a young age of 25, she is already being hailed as a star actress. This year she’s back with Raazi, a hard-hitting spy thriller produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar spoke about Alia.

A daughter.. A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 9, 2018 at 1:39am PDT

Gulzar had once said that she wouldn’t have made the film without Alia in tow. She told Mumbai Mirror that even before Bhavani Iyer wrote the screenplay, Gulzar was certain that a performance was required to take the journey of Sehmat forward. She added that Sehmat does not “suddenly turn in to this indestructible superhero on a mission.”

A wife.. A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:56am PDT

“There’s a vulnerability inherent in her character which she retains till the end and I’ve noticed that no matter how hard-hitting the characters she plays, there is a certain softness to Alia, physically and emotionally, that I was looking for,” said Gulzar.

RAAZI 👊 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

When asked if Alia ever got stuck with any of her roles, Gulzar had a one word reply, “None.” She added that once Alia got in to the character, she was consumed by her. “Alia worked really hard on her prep — she took language sessions, learnt the Morse code and other training. By the time we sat for the readings, she knew all her lines and was even asking what I meant by underlined script cues like ‘gives a knowing look’, wanting me to explain what I meant by the ‘knowing look’,” the director said.

Raazi will show Alia in a new avatar where he will be playing the role of a spy for the Indian intelligence who gets married to a Pakistani officer during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. About the music for her film, Gulzar said that she does not share her scripts with her father (Sampooran Singh Kalra aka Gulzar) but she does go to him for her songs.