Meme game with Arjun Kapoor: You meme me, I meme me, we meme you

There’s no doubt that Arjun Kapoor has a great sense of humour. The Gunday actor has cracked us up many times with his witty tweets and comments on the social media. Well, his recent tweet will make you laugh out loud. While many celebs became a target of memes, Arjun decided to go the other way. HE MEMED HIMSELF!

(I’m certain @RanveerOfficial has similar issues hehe I doubt @saurabhshukla_s sir agrees though ) U meme me ??? Naah, I meme myself !!! (2/2) — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 31, 2018

The actor shared a meme of himself in which he has taken a dig at his online shopping skills. The meme is actually a still from 2014 release Gunday and also features Ranveer Singh. Arjun has started this meme game and memed himself, we decided to continue it by giving him some more memes.

Aren’t these memes hilarious? Well, we just tried our best to be as funny as Arjun.

Talking about his upcoming movies, the actor will be seen in Namaste England which is slated to hit the screens on October 19, 2018. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra. We will get to see their jodi once again on the big screen in March next year in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Apart from these two movies, Arjun also has India’s Most Wanted and Panipat in his kitty.