Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar the ‘PadMan’ shares an inspiring message

May 28 marks the Menstrual Hygiene Day and what better way to celebrate this day than remembering Akshay Kumar’s PadMan? Based on the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, it wasn’t just a film but a much-required medium that raised awareness and challenged all taboos and stereotypes revolving around menstruation in India. On this important occasion, Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts and shared a throwback picture from the sets of PadMan with a very important message.

In the picture, Akshay Kumar, in his PadMan avatar, could be seen posing with the ladies of the film, including Radhika Apte. The entire cast was all smiles as they posed with a sanitary napkin in their hands. The Kesari actor, in his caption, wished a happy Menstruation Hygiene Day to all the girls, mothers and sisters. He also urged all girls to feel hygienic, safe and confident on every day of the month. Not to miss his #period - with a pun!

In the past, Akshay Kumar had opened up on the time when he first came to know about periods. He said, “Like everyone else, it was kept hidden from me at my home too. I was also not aware of it. But then slowly, I got to know about it. But the actual thing or the process about it or 82% of the women don’t know about it or what a woman uses when they get periods, they use soil or ashes or leaves for it. It’s a shameful thing.”

The Sooryavanshi actor added, “So, I came to know about all these things later that is about 2 years back before we started making this film. I started knowing about it and then I thought that this is a kind of a movie, we should bring it in front of people and tell them about it that it is not a taboo, it is as simple as…it is a natural thing.”

PadMan starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte was loosely based on the life a social activist from Tamil Nadu, who made low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural India.