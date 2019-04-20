Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer, producer reacts

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 11.54 am April 20 2019, 11.54 am

The film is still in the making and Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya has already begun to face the heat. It all started a day after the poster of the film featuring Kangana and Rajkummar Rao posing with a blade on their tongue released. The Indian Psychiatric Society has reportedly written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), accusing the makers of stereotyping mental health. The group has apparently demanded the change of the title from the makers after describing it as discriminatory, stigmatising and degrading to people suffering from mental disorders.

In the letter, sent to CBFC, they have also requested them to cut off any part in the film that might be seen as violating and humiliating for people suffering from mental illness. While talking to Mid Day, Dr Vijay Kumar, general secretary of the society stated that the movie also violates many sections of the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017. “The blade on tip of their tongues is scary. It is triggering and reflects self- harm, which reflects the ignorance of people suffering from mental disorders. In India, hundreds of people suffer from such illnesses, who need to be respected rather than being humiliated and taken for granted. As artists and producers, they should take this issue more seriously. If the producers don’t make the required changes, then we would move to court,” he said.

On the contrary, the makers of the film, believe that their movie - Mental Hai Kya will encourage people to embrace their individuality and distinctiveness. Reacting to the complaint, the makers have released a statement that reads, “The makers would like to maintain that Mental Hai Kya is a fictional thriller genre feature film meant to entertain audiences and it does not offend, discriminate or disregard any person. In fact the film is a mainstream entertainer which makes a larger point.” They also feel that the project marks the coming together of some of the most talented and responsible media personalities, who in no way intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.