Mental Hai Kya: Deepika Padukone’s NGO criticizes Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film

After facing wrath from Indian Psychiatric Society, the Mental Hya Ka team has now received a viewpoint from Deepika Padukone’s NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation. The latter took to micro-blogging site to put up what they thought about the title. They are of the opinion that the film’s poster should rather be a little sensitive when talking about mental issues. Launched on 10th October, 2015, TLLL Foundation is an initiative by Padukone to create awareness around mental health.
For those who came in late, the Indian Psychiatric Society has reportedly written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), accusing the title of stereotyping mental health. The group has apparently demanded the change of the title from the makers after describing it as discriminatory, stigmatising and degrading to people suffering from mental disorders. In the letter, sent to CBFC, they have also requested them to cut off any part in the film that might be seen as violating and humiliating for people suffering from mental illness.
On the contrary, the makers of the film, believe that their movie - Mental Hai Kya will encourage people to embrace their individuality and distinctiveness. Reacting to the complaint, the makers have sent a statement to the press that reads, “The makers would like to maintain that Mental Hai Kya is a fictional thriller genre feature film meant to entertain audiences and it does not offend, discriminate or disregard any person. In fact, the film is a mainstream entertainer which makes a larger point.” They also feel that the project marks the coming together of some of the most talented and responsible media personalities, who in no way intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.
Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli has reverted to the tweet. In a series of tweets she also targeted Karni Seni and mentioned that TLLL Foundation might replace Deepika and get in Kangana as their ambassador. Here's what she said...