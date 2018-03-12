Mental Hai Kya first look: Kangana and Rajkummar sport new avatars

An upcoming film produced by Ekta Kapoor is all set to star Kangana Ranaut and her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. Titled Mental Hai Kya, the film will be directed by Tollywood director K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash Kovelamundi. The first look of the film has been released and we must say that this is a never-seen-before avatar of the actors.

In the two images, Kangana can be seen sporting a new haircut with an expression that will remind you of a time when you used the face to mock a friend. Rajkummar, on the other hand, doesn’t go the funny route. Instead, he flips the bird, covering his eyes with his fingers.

Speaking about Mental Hai Kya, Ekta Kapoor was quoted as saying, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”

It's time to bring out the crazy in you..

Because Sanity is overrated! Here's the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao. @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/9K48IMVhEE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 5, 2018

Though Kangana had faced a few disappointments at the box office recently with Rangoon and Simran, she is now hard at work on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Rajkummar has climbed the Bollywood ladder swiftly following his critically acclaimed hits including Newton and Barielly Ki Barfi.

When asked about her plans on directing films, Kangana said that he had decided to put those plans on hold for now. She told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t have my own production house, so I have to wait for my films to work to earn the confidence of the producers. For now, it’s best to focus on acting. I can’t sit back and wait, I have to grab every opportunity because, from these opportunities, my directorial dream will be reborn.”