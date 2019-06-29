Bollywood

Kabir Singh: After Ishaan Khattar, mom Neelima Azeem comes to Shahid Kapoor's rescue

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Ekta Kapoorjudgementall hai kyaKangana ranautMental Hai Kya
nextPriyanka Chopra channels her inner Victoria from Baywatch at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding!

within