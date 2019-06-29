Onkar Kulkarni June 29 2019, 2.44 pm June 29 2019, 2.44 pm

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya has got a twist as far as the film’s title is concerned. As per the latest development, the film is now officially called Judgemental Hai Kya. The dark comedy-drama directed by Prakash Kovelamudi is set for July 26 release. The Ekta Kapoor produced project came under the radar amidst allegations by the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS). The title was criticised as it trivialised mental health issues.

Confirming the change in title, trade analyst Girish Johar posted on his micro-blogging handle about the same. He also shared that CBFC cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes. Talking about adding Judge to Mental, a spokesperson from Balaji Motion Pictures has been quoted by Indian Express saying, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

New title #MentalHaiKya of #KanganaRanaut @RajkummarRao changed to #JudgementalHaiKya. CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes. Release on 26th July.@ektaravikapoor — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 29, 2019

The erotic black comedy also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill and Hrishitaa Bhatt in interesting roles. The film has been shot in Mumbai and London with the team wrapping the shooting last year. The movie has been garnering attention for provoking posters featuring Kangana and Rajkummar. The initial ones that released had a knife-wielding Ranaut in a water-filled bathtub surrounded by electronic gadgets, and Rao holding a butcher knife and cutting an apple, with blood seeping from his hand.