Antara Kashyap June 26 2019, 6.01 pm June 26 2019, 6.01 pm

Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya is a highly anticipated film of 2019. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, the film has been the talk of B-town ever since it's first poster. The film is doing a great job at building the suspense around its storyline. If reports are to be trusted it is a dark comedy that talks about the stigma attached to mental health. After canceling its trailer launch, Balaji has released a set of new motion posters featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in a very quirky light. In the latest motion poster, we get a little more detail about Kangana's character.

The latest poster shows Kangana in a completely different look. She sports a short hairdo that reminds us of her Tannu Weds Mannu 2 days. Kangana has her eyes rolled inwards and lips in a pout. The poster reads "Will her eyes see beyond the obvious?" hinting that her character might be in dark about something big in the film. The other motion posters show Rajkumar with his face taped, another with him putting a cigarette out on his forehead. the posters read "Can he cut loose from his accusations?" and "Can he set aflame more than just the truth?" which is a hint that either Rajkummar's character is a murderer or is falsely accused of the crime. The series of posters show the characters in a very disturbing light. The use of knives and blood also occur quite frequently. The posters make the film look like it belongs to the horror or psychological thriller genre.

Check out the posters below: