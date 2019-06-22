Darshana Devi June 22 2019, 5.11 pm June 22 2019, 5.11 pm

Be it for her savage statements on her fellow actors or her eccentric script selections, Bollywood’s Queen Kangana Ranaut never fails to be in the news. After portraying the fearless Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she now has an upcoming erotic dark comedy as her next. South filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi has donned the director’s hat for the film, which stars Rajkummar Rao as the male lead. After keeping us intrigued with a series of quirky posters, the makers dropped a fresh motion poster on Saturday.

The poster shows Kangana sitting inside a bathtub while staring intensely at a knife and has a toaster with burned bread toasts placed on her side. There’s also a pair of scissors and a hair curler, too, on the other side. With smeared red lipstick and bruises on her fingers as well as neck, Kangana looks every bit spooky in it! The very eerie poster also has a tagline that reads ‘Trust No One’. Gear up, as it seems the film has a couple of creepy scenes in store to give us the chills and we assume Kangana, being Kangana, will nail her role totally!

Here’s the new motion poster of Mental Hai Kya:

Spilling beans on the film, Amyra Dastur, who reportedly portrays Rajkummar’s love interest in it, told IANS earlier, "This film is definitely going to shock and awe our audience especially because I truly feel that no one has seen this side of acting from the cast before."

Meanwhile, rumour mills also have that Kangana was unhappy with certain portions of the movie and hence had decided to take over the project. However, Kangana’s sister and her spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel, dismissed the reports.