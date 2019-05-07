Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut to take on Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 at the box office

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 9.11 am May 07 2019, 9.11 am

Bollywood is incomplete without the drama and even more, the dramatic fights. Time and again, we have witnessed the actors having their fall-outs and rifts, sparking some of the biggest controversies of all time. Two of the most popular actors who have kept the gossip mills buzzing for a long time are Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. Kangana, being controversy’s favourite child, has taken mean jabs at Hrithik several times and the duo’s war is still considered one of B-Town’s ugliest. Just when you thought they have finally calmed down, Kangana is back at it!

Kangana is gearing up for a box office battle with her alleged ex. A leading publication reports that the actor’s Mental Hai Kya, which was earlier slated for a June 21 release, has now been pushed to July 26 - a date that has already been chosen by the makers of Hrithik’s Super 30. For those not in the know, Mental Hai Kya was to clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh earlier and clearly, Shahid will now have a smooth release.

This clash takes us back to January when Super 30 was slated to hit the screens. The film's earlier date with the theatres was on January 26. That was before Kangana decided to release her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on the same date. The makers of Super 30 moved its release date to July citing pending production work.

During an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana took a dig at the actor when asked if a line from Manikarnika’s trailer sounded similar to Hrithik’s 2016 movie Mohenjo Daro. At the end of Manikarnika’s trailer, the Queen star can be heard saying, “Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva.” It’s quite similar to Mohenjo Daro’s ‘antar hai maham, tujhe Mohenjo Daro pe raj karna hai, aur mujhe seva’ line. Kangana, staying true to her usual self, replied, “Who has seen that film? Let’s not even get there.”