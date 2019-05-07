  3. Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan to face a box office battle again, here's why

Bollywood

Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut to take on Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 at the box office

Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 now.

BollywoodEntertainmentHrithik RoshanKangana Hrithik controversyKangana ranautManikarnikaManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiMental Hai KyaMohenjo DaroSuper 30
