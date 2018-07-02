Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut's on-set look is straight out of a quirk box of curls and laughs!

Kangana Ranaut is the queen bee of Bollywood, and in the truest of sense. With her outspoken attitude and fiery statements, Ranaut's statements may open a pandora's box, but one can't deny that she got a spunk that many lack.

And the same spunk of hers is visible on the sets of Mental Hai Kya, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. We came across a few pictures from the sets and trust us when we say, Kangana channelises the spirit of the movie and is a complete quirk box of curls and laughs.

Isn't she looking super cute? Or wait, we know better than to call Kangana cute. For all you know, she may he hiding something up her sleeve behind that innocent smile of hers. Another nepotism shard, or another thought of conquering awards through her impeccable performance. *wink* We wonder what the queen is thinking here.

Kangana is currently shooting for Mental Hai Kya in London, and it was in between the shots that these pictures were clicked. Don't we just love Kangana in these?

Mental Hai Kya is a pyschological thriller, and will also be featuring Amyra Dastur in the role of Rajkummar Rao's love interest. Given the crazy posters, this one has definitely piqued our interest.