Divya Ramnani June 18 2019, 11.59 am June 18 2019, 11.59 am

After their spectacular performances in Queen, the much-acclaimed pairing of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao is all set to entertain fans with their forthcoming movie, Mental Hai Kya. The makers of this film have been teasing fans with various quirky posters featuring both Kangana and Ranaut. Well, it was all fun and games, until we came across Mental Hai Kya’s first motion poster. Taking to his Instagram, the Stree actor unveiled the poster and, after having a look at it, we are left with so many questions.

It showcases both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, as they posed amid an abandoned location. In the poster, Kangana is looking racy in her blue outfit and short hair. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, is sporting a navy blue suit and a cigar in his mouth, which is half lit. The poster then comes into life and everything, excluding the leads, is set ablaze. Not to miss the quirky background music that goes well with the theme. Rajkummar, in his caption, wrote, “These suspects will set the world ablaze! Who’s side are you on?” Intense!

Check out the motion poster of Mental Hai Kya here:

Mental Hai Kya is helmed by popular South filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. In his recent interview with a tabloid, the filmmaker spilt some beans on the film and its cast. He was quoted saying, “Kangana and Rajkummar are pitted against each other in the film. Their bickering will unfold in an interesting way, and I am excited to showcase them in this light."