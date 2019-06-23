Darshana Devi June 23 2019, 4.55 pm June 23 2019, 4.55 pm

Queen co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are teaming up for the second time for Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi’s Mental Hai Kya. The film, with its creepy as hell posters and motion posters, has left the audience’s anticipation at its peak. A day after leaving us thrilled with Kangana Ranaut’s spooky motion poster, the makers dropped a brand new look of the of Rajkummar Rao on Sunday. Trust us, it is equally creepy and is sure to amp up your eagerness for the film!

The new motion poster has Rao wearing a stern expression on his face, as he cuts an apple with a broad knife. What scares us more is that as the camera zooms out, we see the actor’s hand seemingly covered in blood. The short clip ends with the ‘Will he cut loose from his accusations?’ and the caption to the poster goes as ‘How many twists will he bring to the story?’ What accusations is it speaking about? From the look of it, we assume that the film is going to have some very unpredictable twists and turns! Now, that’s intriguing!

Check out Mental Hai Kya’s motion poster featuring Rajkummar Rao here:

While opening up about the film, Rao recently told a tabloid that he was blown away by the film’s narration. "For the narration, I met them together, and I was blown away. It was edgy, thrilling and as the characters are well-defined, my mind was full of ideas."

When asked to talk about his experience of working with Kangana, he shared, "I had such a great time shooting with her, I’m a great admirer of her work, be it Tanu Weds Manu or its sequel. We both play unique characters and it will be great to see how we execute it."