Mental Hai Kya new posters: Rajkummar & Kangana make being mental look cool

Kangana Ranaut is all set to reunite with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. The team released the first look on Monday, March 5 and the two actors seem to be up for a 'mental ride'.

It's time to bring out the crazy in you..

Because Sanity is overrated! Here's the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao. @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/9K48IMVhEE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 5, 2018

The first posters featuring the two stars left us curious to know more and the two new posters released today will definitely up your excitement levels.

While, Kangana dons a white leotard and is seen lying near a crime scene, Rajkummar sports a formal look with tape wrapped around his face.

In both the posters, the phrase 'Sanity is overrated' is written.

Producer Ekta Kapoor was earlier quoted as saying, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”

In an interview with a leading tabloid, Rajkummar was quoted as saying, "For the narration, I met them together, and I was blown away. It was edgy, thrilling and as the characters are well-defined, my mind was full of ideas."

Meanwhile, the team celebrated the release of the first look in the city. Kangana, Rajkummar and Ekta were spotted outside a restaurant on Monday night.

And Kangana surely seemed to be in her mental character.

To be produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film will be helmed by Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamundi and is written by his wife Kanika Dhillon.

On the work front, Kangana is currently busy filming Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Rajkummar is busy with interesting projects like Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, Omerta and Fanne Khan.