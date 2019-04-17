Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking both ‘sharp’ and crazy in this one

Nikita Thakkar April 17 2019, 11.22 am April 17 2019, 11.22 am

Kangana Ranaut is controversy’s favourite child. The film industry is divided into the ones who hate her and the ones who hate her more. But for the powerful actress, her work has always got her more work. Crazy Kangs, dropped a crazy poster of her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao, Mental Hai Kya, on social media on Tuesday morning and we have to say that it looks rather sharp, and quite literally at that.

The poster features Kangana and Rajkummar trying to balance a blade on their tongue. Keeping up with the title, his poster definitely makes us shout loud Mental Hai Kya? It is funny but sanity has clearly gone for a toss. But hey, that's what the makers want to say. Sanity is overrated. Team Kangana Ranaut has shared this poster on Instagram saying, "Get ready for craziness that cuts through!". Sure, why not!

Apart from this poster, team Kangana Ranaut has also shared a video which is a montage of all the posters that have been released of Mental Hai Kya so far. Crack, Whacky, Freak are the adjectives used to describe these two Mentals.

Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Gossip mongers were munching on stories of Kangana proving to be a pain in the ass for the makers of this film while the shooting was on. It was being reported that she refused to shoot for the film unless she got solo posters. Later, makers rubbished these reports. She was apparently also the reason why the film's release got pushed to June. It was supposed to release in March but now it will release on 21st June.

Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for her next Panga in Delhi but that hasn’t stopped all the panga back home in Mumbai. Her sister Rangoli has been holding fort fighting all her battles on social media. The latest one being the Bhatt family and all of Alia Bhatt’s well-wishers. She has questioned Alia's mother Soni Razdan’s citizenship and love for the country. A constant rant on Twitter has kept everyone hooked. Well, it is Kangana Ranaut we are talking about, how can there be no controversy?