  3. Bollywood
Mental Hai Kya VS Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks Hrithik Roshan, calls him ‘Pappu’

Bollywood

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks Hrithik Roshan, calls him ‘Pappu’

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli is back to attacking Hrithik Roshan.

back
BollywoodEkta KapoorEntertainmentHrithik RoshanKangana ranautKangana Ranaut Hrithik RoshanMental Hai KyaRangoliSuper 30Super 30 VS Mental Hai Kya
nextLok Sabha Elections 2019: Don't know much about Balakot air strike, says Sunny Deol

within