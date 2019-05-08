Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks Hrithik Roshan, calls him ‘Pappu’

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 5.40 pm May 08 2019, 5.40 pm

There’s certainly no stopping the Ranaut sisters. While Kangana Ranaut leaves no stone unturned to brew a storm because of her never-ending bold statements, her sister Rangoli is making it a point to fill her absence on social media. Kangana and Hrithik’s much-dramatised love affair-turned-hate story is not a secret anymore, but, now, their ugly feud has taken over their professional lives. It all happened after Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya was pushed to 26 July, which also happens to be the release date of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. Keeping in mind the seriousness of the situation, the makers of Mental Hai Kya assured a dignified release. But, in vain.

Soon after the news was announced, the producer of the film, Ekta Kapoor, took to her Twitter and stated that she has been facing a lot of backlash for making her film clash with that of Hrithik’s Super 30. She wrote, “The ugly underground tweets have begun. I‘ve promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my actors on the same. I hope personal assaults on them stop because it’s my decision & Not theirs.”

The ugly underground tweets have begun. I‘ve promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my actors on the same. I hope personal assaults on them stop, because it’s my decision & Not theirs. — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 8, 2019

This, unsurprisingly, didn’t go well with Rangoli as she bashed Hrithik Roshan. Well, she didn’t even spare his PR team. Rangoli went on to call him Pappu, Jadoo. Directly or indirectly, Rangoli blackmailed the Kaabil actor and she also tagged him in her tweet. An excerpt from her series of rant tweets read, “What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather than meeting you in the battlefield, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo.”

Ironically, Rangoli vented out her frustration at Hrithik Roshan's publicist, which is also handling Kangana Ranaut's, Mental Hai Kya. LOL!

What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo. https://t.co/D4GiBqWkbI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Tu apne chillar PR se tweet karvata reh, woh ek interview degi.... tere charon khane chit.. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Balaji kya Kangana Ranaut ka production house hai jo woh jab chahe film release kare... lekin pappu toh pappu hota hai... common sense hai he nahin.... ab tu dekh beta, tera kya haal hoga @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Kangana told Ekta Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said its is her prerogative as a producer to decide the relase date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

(Contd) just because he cant say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken..Agar tune ya tere lichad PR Prabhat ne Kangana pe ek bhi backhand ya underhand attacks kiye toh woh teri sari charbi nikal degi woh bhi ek chutki mein..sudhar ja @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

Sigh! We are sure that Hrithik isn’t even aware of the drama that is happening. Take a break, Rangoli!