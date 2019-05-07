  3. Bollywood
Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Makers of Kangana Ranaut's film say they stick by their decision!

Bollywood

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Makers of Kangana Ranaut's film say they stick by their decision!

If they clash, Kangana Ranaut 's Mental Hai Kya and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 will have a tough battle!

back
Hrithik RoshanKangana ranautMental Hai KyaSuper 30
nextPriyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone: Designer Narendra Kumar’s review on MET Gala

within