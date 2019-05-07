Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Makers of Kangana Ranaut's film say they stick by their decision!

Ranjini Maitra May 07 2019, 4.46 pm May 07 2019, 4.46 pm

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's spat doesn't really go off the memory, ever. Time and again, we go back to recall what a muddy affair it had become. A few months back, it was almost turning into a professional battle, as Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was set to clash with Hrithik's Super 30. However, Super 30 was pushed and the clash was averted. But! Makers of Mental Hai Kya have now moved their film's release to 26th July, a date already occupied by Super 30!

After this, nobody can really prevent the internet from talking! Mental Hai Kya, which was earlier to release on June 21st, was locking horns with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. In order to dodge that, MHK makers thought it is fit to move the release date. However, netizens seem to have found another meaning in it. We have now got our hands on an official statement.

"A lot is being reported about Mental Hai Kya clashing with another film at the box office on July 26. The shift in the release date is a decision taken after the recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and top research team, keeping in mind the releases a week before and after this date.

We have been advised to shift the release of our movie to July 26, purely for the business prospects. On knowing, that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did it all in our purview to ensure that there will be no mudslinging and it will be dignified release. We stand by assuring that to all other parties. This is a call taken by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures considering better prospects for the movie at the box office and no other parties were involved,' reads the statement.

Super 30 is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar while Mental Hai Kya, a comedy film, stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Kangana.