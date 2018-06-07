Mental Hai Kya: We finally have some dish on Kangana’s ‘Mental’ character

The quirky posters of Mental Hai Kya featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have left the fans wanting for more. While we already knew that Rajkummar Rao would be seen playing an entrepreneur, we have an exciting dish on Kangana’s character as well. If sources are to be believed, Kangana will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Reports say that Kangana will be playing a voiceover artist in the film. Yes, and the actress has been putting in plenty of time to get her characterisation right. A source from the sets told Mumbai Mirror, “Kangana has been putting in a lot of time to get her part right, focusing on the minute details and training with professionals. The team is currently in London to shoot the second schedule which will be filmed over the next 30-35 days. Besides some interesting scenes, Kangana and Rajkummar are also scheduled to shoot a fun song at major locations in London. The spots that have been finalised for the shoot from across Central London, include the London Tower Bridge, Oxford street and a Broadway theatre in the city.”

Speaking about the film, the Queen star had earlier told Mirror, “You’re never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong.”

Recently actress Amyra Dastur also joined the team and will be reportedly seen playing the role of Rajkummar’s love interest in the psychological thriller.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh.