Mental Hai Kya wrap: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao bring the house down with their craziness

First published: July 09, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Updated: July 09, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Thanks to Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, London pretty much turned a town of mentals. For as long as they were shooting here, they flaunted plenty of their antics, even on the wide open streets! And why not? A rebellious Kangana and a witty Rajkummar definitely make for a crazy combination. The two have now wrapped the shoot of Mental Hai Kya, but had fun till the last moment.

Post the wrap, the team had a wrap-up party, which is quite a ritual in the film industry! And what were these two actors doing? This!

Going #Mental on the streets of London #KanganaRanaut & @rajkummar_rao paint the town crazy at the wrap party up for the #MentalHaiKya shooting schedule in London. @balajimotionpictures @ektaravikapoor @pkovelamudi #ShootDiaries @karmamediaent

It's been a hectic journey for the entire team and now was their turn to have some fun. They sure did!

The film, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi is much touted, as Kangana and Rajkummar team up once more, post Queen. It is slated to release on 22nd February 2019. 

 

