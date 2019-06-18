Priyanka Kaul June 18 2019, 8.02 pm June 18 2019, 8.02 pm

Talk of Kangana Ranaut and we are talking about controversy. Her upcoming movie Mental Hai Kya had been in the news even before its release. The movie was slammed for its title by the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) as it might hurt the sentiments of those who are mentally challenged or mentally ill. The IPS had issued a letter saying that as per many sections of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, it violated a "number of issues."

The letter read, ''We take serious objections to the title of the movie which is discriminative, stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons who suffer from mental disorders.''

It further said, "We strongly demand the title to be removed with immediate effect preventing further damage to the modesty of mental health service users,'' reads the letter."

Now, producer Ekta Kapoor has come forward to clarify on the whole issue. She tweeted that the movie does not disregard anyone and is absolutely sensitive towards mentally ill patients. Her caption read, “DISCLAIMER :D film in no way marginalises d mental health community & d title of our film doesn’t intend 2 disregard any1 sentiments. It is sensitive towards d issue of mental illness. A fictional thriller dat encourages you 2 celebrate Ur uniqueness & embrace Ur individuality.”

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli too had come forward, as usual, to support her sister on the matter. She also took it to her Twitter account and said, “On behalf of Kangana all I want to say is that everyone will be proud of 'Mental Hai Kya' the topic and subject she has chosen will trigger relevant talk and discussions around the stigma.”

