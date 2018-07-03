Mentals Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut announce release date of Mental Hai Kya with a cute video

Powerhouse performers Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have been shooting in London for their forthcoming project, Mental Hai Kya. We have seen their wacky posters which were dropped last month. Now, the duo engaged in a cute banter as they announced the release date of their movie.

Rajkummar Rao shared a video on his social media page:

https://twitter.com/RajkummarRao/status/1014071209284263936

The two are dressed in their characters and they address each other as mentals, before finally revealing the release date, which is February 22, 2019. We love their chemistry in the video and what the two are wearing. Rajkummar is wearing a brown suit whereas Kangana is seen in a maroon gown.

Speaking of the movie, producer Shailesh R Singh said, “Mental Hai Kya is a story about two beautifully chaotic characters and I am certain no one else could fit in the shoes except for Kangana and Rajkumar. I am looking forward to their madness and excited to bring the two Mental's to the audiences on 22nd Feb.”

Helmed by debutant Prakash Kovelamudi, the movie also stars Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Mental Hai Kya marks the second collaboration between Kangana and Rajkummar after Queen.