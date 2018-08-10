Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu: Sonakshi Sinha shines, quite literally, in the recreated Helen number

It’s the season of recreated songs and here comes another one. The makers of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi have recreated the very popular Helen track, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, from the old classic - Howrah Bridge. The video is out now and it has Sonakshi Sinha paying a tribute to Helen.

The original song was sung by Geeta Dutt and had the incomparable Helen dancing like a breeze, and this time over, we have Noor actor Sonakshi Sinha and Punjabi singer Jassie Gill crooning the song. The video features a party in Chinatown that has been seemingly crashed by Sonakshi, Jassie, Jimmy Sheirgill and Piyush Mishra, and they break into a song and start dancing which results in a lot of drama.

In a complete gold outfit, Sonakshi sings and dances to Chin Chin Chu, making the Chinese dance along too. Jassie Gill and Jimmy Sheirgill too shake a leg, but the song specially focuses on Sonakshi and her moves. With no comparisons to the original whatsoever, this track independently comes across as the perfect dance number with its Punjabi tadka in place. The lyrics and rap portion are by Mudasssar Aziz while the music is by Sohail Sen.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Jassie Gill and Piyush Mishra is slated to hit the big screens on 24th August, 2018.