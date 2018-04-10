Mercury trailer out, could release be hit by TFPC strike?

A unique film titled Mercury is on its way. The silent thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj stars Prabhu Deva in the lead role. The film will not have any dialogues and will be releasing in multiple languages. The makers of Mercury recently unveiled the trailer for the film which will send chills down your spine. Interestingly, the dance icon Prabhu Deva doesn’t dance in this film, yet he calls Mercury the best film in his career so far.

But despite such high expectations, we still don’t know when we will be able to see the film in theatres. It’s been more than one month since the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) announced an indefinite strike against the exorbitant prices charged by Digital Service Providers. The TFPC have also requested filmmakers to stall the pre and post-production of films. As a result, not only Mercury, other big-budget films like Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 have been affected.

The industry is reportedly losing anywhere between Rs 3 to 4 cr a day due to no new releases. Other major productions suffering because of the strike are Jayam Ravi starrer science-fiction thriller Tik Tik Tik, Vishal and Samantha starrer Irumbu Thirai, Sathyaraj and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starrer Echarikkai, cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda 2 and music composer turned actor Vijay Antony and director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kaali.