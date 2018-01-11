Meryl Streep acknowledges both genders at NBR awards

It’s been just a few days after 'female empowerment' dominated the star-studded ceremony of 'Golden Globes', but the #TIMESUP movement still played in stars' minds at the National Board of Review Awards. Meryl Streep started the conversation at the awards, but in a slightly different way.

According to ANI, Streep took to the stage to accept the award for Best Actress for her role in 'The Post' and took the opportunity to acknowledge and address both genders. Streep started her speech by saying, "I love men. Yeah, I know it's the year of the woman and everything, but all of my mentors have been men."

Before the legendary actress wrapped up, she threw in a story of Daniel Ellsberg, the whistle-blower from the Pentagon Papers. She said, "You know, this moment for women? This #MeToo? This Time's Up? This is your Pentagon Papers moment."

The 'Florence Foster Jenkins' star ended her speech with a message to all the ladies and said, "I think the movie really did meet its moment in time, and the time's up. So let's go, girls!"

Female-driven storytelling was recognized throughout the awards, whose winners were announced in November. 'Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig won the Best Director, while director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot were given the Spotlight Award for their superhero movie Wonder Woman.