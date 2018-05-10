Met Gala 2018: Memes that will make you cry out with laughter

Hollywood, as well as the two Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, graced the Met Gala 2018 event. Following the theme of ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’, the stars wowed the fans with their marvellous outfits as they took the runway. But the hilarious memes and connotations to the outfits by the netizens are ruling the internet. While Priyanka donned a Ralph Lauren Collection velvet gown with a gold-embroidered hood, Deepika kept it red for the red carpet with a stunning Prabal Gurung strapless gown.

Memes with terms like ‘Draupadi’, ‘Swach Bharat Mission’ and a lot of others will make you cry out with laughter. But one can’t ignore the rib-tickling memes on our two Bollywood beauties-PeeCee and Padukone.

When you have to look hot but sasur ji is attending the ceremony too. pic.twitter.com/azaetvvm7J — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2018

Other stars like Sarah Jessica Parker wore a Dolce and Gabbana corset gown with an enormous train and Rihanna chose an ivory Maison Margiela. Series of memes on the other stars who followed the theme flowed on the social media platforms.

If every Indian walks in these clothes from #MetGala2018 and walks for 1 km we can clean India in one day.#SwachhBharatMission #SwachhIndia pic.twitter.com/8NWPdmbyU9 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 8, 2018

My favorite part of this year's #MetGala was realizing that Amber Heard is a DIY queen. pic.twitter.com/sk6YIlIZbI — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) May 8, 2018

Reports say that Priyanka’s headdress was handcrafted with Swarovski crystals and beads, along with over 250 hours of embroidery work.

The event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the gala saw the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lana Del Rey, Rita Ora, Uma Thurman and Madonna, making a statement. Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace were the hosts for the show.