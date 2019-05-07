Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone is less camp and more feminine in her red carpet look

Ranjini Maitra May 07 2019, 7.46 am May 07 2019, 7.46 am

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2018 look evoked mixed reactions from observers and fans. She donned a fiery red outfit by Prabal Gurung and drew both flak and praises. Part of the fashion police dismissed her look and part of the internet turned it into a meme. However, that's all a thing of the past. On Friday night, Dippy flew out of Mumbai to reach New York for the Met Gala night. And guess what? Deepika is now on the red carpet and we just got our hands on a video of her on the red carpet!

Deepika seems to have ditched the 'Camp - Notes On Fashion' theme and turned up in what looks like a ball gown. DP chose a pink elaborate pink gown and a headband on her high-pony hair-do. The dress is a shimmering strapless, corset with the gown flowing from the waist. Like any ball gown, her dress too boasts of a long trail. The dress is amped up with embellishments that flow in layers across her sides of her gown. So much like a Disney princess!

View this post on Instagram #deepikapadukone for #metgala A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on May 6, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

Here's another video that features her arriving at the stairs to pose for the paparazzi. And we think she is looking pretty!

View this post on Instagram #deepikapadukone on the red carpet of #metgala 2019 A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on May 6, 2019 at 5:29pm PDT

We aren't sure whether it is because of the previous year's response to her couture, but Deepika ditched Gurung this year and picked her outfit from the house of Zac Posen.

Stay tuned for more pictures and an in-depth look into her Met Gala 2019 look!