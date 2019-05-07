  3. Bollywood
Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone shines but here's a look at Ranveer Singh owning the red carpet

Bollywood

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone shines but here's a look at Ranveer Singh owning the red carpet

Here's why we think Ranveer Singh could have owned the Met Gala 2019 red carpet.

back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentFilmfare Awards 2018Filmfare Awards 2019GQ Awards 2019Met Gala 2019ranveer singhStar Screen Awards 2018
nextSooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh paints a colourful picture while Deepika Padukone shines on the Met Gala red carpet

within