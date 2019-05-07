Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone shines but here's a look at Ranveer Singh owning the red carpet

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 1.35 pm May 07 2019, 1.35 pm

Met Gala 2019 took place on Monday and saw an array of celebrity hotties making dramatic appearances on the red carpet. Among them, was Deepika Padukone, who had all the cameras flashing at her the moment she placed her foot on the red carpet. The actor stunned in a pink ball gown with a high ponytail, giving us a glimpse of what a real-life Barbie Doll looks like! As much as Deepika owned the Met Gala fashion game, we this her husband Ranveer Singh would have given her tough competition if he was a part of the event. Our list of his outrageously wonderful red carpet appearances is why we say so!

Undoubtedly, Ranveer’s appearance is one of the only things most of us look forward to at Bollywood’s award ceremonies. He, who is known to be a wild child when it comes to fashion, leaves fans stunned with his quirky sense of style. The superstar’s sartorial choices are everything but conventional. However, we cannot ignore the poise with which he carries his unique outfits too. Let’s begin with the Filmfare Awards 2019 that took place two months ago.

The actor went for a Versace jacket with vibrant gold Versace prints. We must say, it was a perfect ode to the 90s.

This one, from the Filmfare Awards 2018, has him donning a three-piece suit featuring posters of movies from the 80s and 90s.

Here’s another of the 33-year-old in a floral suit looking absolutely dashing and how!

His choice of a metallic multicoloured jacket teamed with a silver necklace at the Star Screen Awards 2018 deserves a thumbs up again!

The Simmba star grabbed eyeballs at the GQ Style Awards 2019 with this macho look! He donned a navy blue and white printed coat with a plain blue shirt and trousers, flaunting his signature moustache.

Commenting on all the judgements he has been getting for his quirky sense of dressing, he once told Grazia, “Clothes are supposed to make you feel confident and empowered. I don’t really care about judgment, for me, it’s all about being unfiltered. Anybody can have swag, there’s a maid at my nani ’s house who has mad swag and she wears sarees every day. So, the swagger really stems from the personality.”