MET Gala 2019: If Deepika Padukone is Barbie, is Ranveer Singh Ken?

Niyati Chawla May 08 2019, 11.59 pm May 08 2019, 11.59 pm

The MET Gala has kept everyone hooked ever since it happened this Monday. For us, it is seeing our favourite star putting their best foot forward in their exaggerated self that excites us. In the list of a few Indian that were invited to this high fashion event was the Padvamat star, Deepika Padukone. She adorned a campy version of the Barbie doll and she carried it with utter grace. Her hairstyle just accentuated her ensemble.

The doting husband that he is, Ranveer Singh didn’t fail to comment on Deepika’s pictures from the event. In one post, he quotes the lyrics of 1997 hit number, Barbie Girl by Aqua. Well then, if she is Barbie, is Ranveer Ken? With his eccentric clothing style, the day of him dressing up as Ken to his Barbie might not be very far away.

In one behind the scenes video from the MET Gala 2019, Deepika shared that Ranveer Singh could actually be a perfect fit according to the theme. She added, “He has this crazy sense of dressing. I think he would be actually a perfect fit for tonight’s theme. I think he would do 100 per cent justice to the theme but I am representing him.” Looking at how Ranveer usually dresses, everyone would second that.

Deepika was all praises for her designer - Zac Posen - at the pink carpet. In an interview, she said, “I know I eventually look like Barbie doll, which is what I’m feeling like.” Her outfit was actually inspired by underwater life. For the after party, she wore a vintage gown by the same designer Zac Posen, and completed her look with a bag and coat from Off-white

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never shy away from showering each other with love either in public or on social media.