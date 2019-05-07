  3. Bollywood
Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have a reunion and Nick Jonas takes advantage

Bollywood

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have a reunion and Nick Jonas takes advantage

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra strike a pose with others at MET Gala 2019 after party,

back
Anaita Shroff AdajaniaDeepika PadukoneMet Gala 2019Natasha Poonawallanick jonasPriyanka Chopra
nextMental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Makers of Kangana Ranaut's film say they stick by their decision!

within