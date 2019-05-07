Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have a reunion and Nick Jonas takes advantage

Nikita Thakkar May 07 2019, 4.47 pm May 07 2019, 4.47 pm

The MET Gala 2019 took place in New York and we all witnessed the madness. Wearing some out-of-the-box outfits, the world's celebs made heads turn. Representing India at the MET were, of course, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. While PeeCee experimented with her look, Dippy played it safe and pulled off a Barbie doll look. Who looked the best, is a thing of a past. Now, it's time for the after party. Much to our delight, Priyanka and Deepika met at the party and posed together. Last we had seen these two ladies together was at Priyanka and Nick's reception party in Mumbai.

Priyanka, on her Instagram, shared the picture and apart from these two we also see Natasha Poonawalla and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Nick Jonas is a part of the picture too. He has been rightly called the 'Charlie' as the girls are the 'Indian angels'. For the after party, the ladies got rid of their voluminous outfits and opted for classy party ensembles. Priyanka can be seen in a glittery short dress with studded stockings while Deepika is in a long yellow dress. We like her animal print overcoat. What say?

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shared a few pictures with Nick from their after party. Even here, PeeCee’s makeup is too loud but the sombre dress and balances it out. Nick, on the other hand, kept it simple in a black suit with a white shirt. Adding to the bling was his diamond chain.

Check out their pictures below:

View this post on Instagram He makes me sparkle ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2019 at 1:45am PDT

So which look of the divas did you like more? Do comment and let us know.