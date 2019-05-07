MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dress in Dior to serve some dramatic looks on the red carpet

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 7.45 am May 07 2019, 7.45 am

It’s the grandest red carpet of the season. It’s where the biggest, boldest and hottest stars sashay down with their most imaginative outfits. The prestigious charity event hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art is held every year in May and hosts almost all of the significant names in the world of entertainment. The theme of MET Gala 2019 is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion'. We’ve got our eyes on the stars but there’s really only one couple we were looking out for – Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The iconic couple turned up to serve the red carpet one of the most dramatic looks of the day. Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose Dior as their designer of choice and, Oh Boy! They’re looking intense. Priyanka wore a silver gown that featured a high necked meshed corset, a hip-high slit and a fairly long trail. A robe adorned with feathers just added to the grandeur.

Here's a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas owning the Met Gala red carpet

There was enough colour to light up her dress too. Yellow, shades of pink and a tinge of grey made this heavily layered outfit that much more beautiful. To add more drama to the high slit, Priyanka added silver studded stockings and keeping with her colour theme, she wore silver pumps. Priyanka was styled by her favourite celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

As if her dress wasn't expressive enough, Priyanka Chopra's make-up was worth a second look.

We cannot wait to tell you all about her make-up and hair that took her look through the roof. Make-up artist Pati Dubroff transformed our desi girl into a queen. The dominant themes on Priyanka’s face were pink, silver and white. While Priyanka’s lips were sealed in pink, it was her eye make-up that did it for her. Hot pink shimmer on her eyelids, glammed up with white eyeliner and white mascara. That white is simply sensational. Her eyebrows too were brushed in white but what we love about her look is the silver embellishment on her face – one even looking like she’s wearing a bindi.

Priyanka's hair was as dramatic as the event itself.

We left the best for last. Hairstylist Bok-Hee worked her magic to complete Priyanka’s powerful look. By the looks of it, it seems like she back-combed all of her hair to represent a nest. We don’t say nest as a joke given that the theme of this year’s MET gala is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay 'Notes on 'Camp'. To top (pun intended) her look she wore a tall crown over the ruffled hair.

All in all, a big win for Peecee on the red carpet.