Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have some bubbly waiting for them!

Debanu Das May 07 2019, 12.24 am May 07 2019, 12.24 am

With the Met Gala 2019 just a few hours away, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have butterflies in their stomachs. In case you’re wondering, the duo began their love story at the 2017 MET Gala. The internet went gaga to see the pair in a single frame for the first time. While Nick was at his Sunday best, it was PeeCee's train trench coat themed dress that made every fashion critic go WOW. Two years later, the couple is married and will be attending their first MET Gala as husband and wife.

PeeCee shared a couple of pictures from the event. The show will surely bring back some mushy memories for the couple, but the icing on the cake is that the wine bottles had their names on them. An addition to this year’s gala is Priyanka’s dog, Diana, who looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet just like her parents. We’re not sure what dress the couple will be wearing this year, here’s what Nick told ET, think of it as you will. To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the MET Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her. So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine," he said. So, hubby dearest is all aiming to make his wife look splendid this year! PURE LOVE!!!!

It's a trip down memory lane for Nick and Priyanka

Earlier, in a chat with E!News, our desi girl's hubby spoke about Priyanka and his first stint at the MET Gala 2017. He said, "That was one of our first dates...but it wasn't even really a date, I don't know how to describe it." Opening up about being a part of the Benefits Committee, he adds, "That's kind of an important thing for us, MET Gala, historically speaking, so to be on the committee this year is great."